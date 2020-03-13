wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Event In Glasgow Postponed

March 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Inside the Ropes announced that its “One Night Only” event with Kevin Owens has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, March 20 but has now been moved to Friday, June 5. The event will still take place at The Engine Works in Glasgow, Scotland.

You can view the full statement from Inside The Ropes below.

