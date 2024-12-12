Kevin Owens On Exceeding Expectations In His WWE Run, Remaining Goals

Kevin Owens has gone above and beyond what people expected him to do in WWE, and he recently reflected on the matter. Owens spoke with Collider ahead of his match with Cody Rhodes on Saturday Night’s Main Event, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On exceeding people’s expectations for him: “When I first signed with WWE, I was basically told I’d probably stay in NXT and never really see the light of day on Raw or SmackDown. And then, about eight, nine months later, I was on Raw with John Cena. From that point on, I’ve had WrestleManias, I’ve had titles, and I’ve been in the ring with my favorite wrestler of all time, Steve Austin. I’ve been able to take care of my family in a way I never fathomed.”

On his remaining goals: “I’d love to be world champion again. I’d love to Main Event WrestleMania night two, since I’ve done night one already. I’d love to have a match with Rey Mysterio . But if my career ends tomorrow, I’d still be happy with what I’ve done.”