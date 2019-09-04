wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Explains He Was Not at Smackdown Due to Hurricane Dorians
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on Twitter this week why he didn’t appear on last night’s Smackdown Live. According to Owens, it was due to helping his family prepare for Hurricane Dorian. You can check out his tweet below.
Kevin Owens wrote on the subject, “I figured if I didn’t show up, maybe Shane wouldn’t either and I’d be doing everyone a favor. It worked! Actually, I didn’t want to fly out early and leave my family in a potential hurricane. I tried to get to Norfolk today once I knew they’d be safe but no luck. It’s on me.”
I figured if I didn’t show up, maybe Shane wouldn’t either and I’d be doing everyone a favor. It worked! 👍
Actually, I didn’t want to fly out early and leave my family in a potential hurricane. I tried to get to Norfolk today once I knew they‘d be safe but no luck.
It’s on me. https://t.co/SzceUaAUkj
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the End of the Brain Buster’s WWE Run, Tully Blanchard’s Failed Drug Test
- Nikki Cross On Being Told She and Alexa Bliss Were Winning Women’s Tag Titles, The Feeling After She Won
- Jim Ross on Why CM Punk Was Treated Unfairly by WWE Higher-Ups, Punk Making Cut List Multiple Times, How Punk Was Considered ‘High Maintenance’
- Jerry Lawler Says He Currently Has Three Contracts With WWE, Claims AEW Isn’t the Enemy