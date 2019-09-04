Kevin Owens Explains He Was Not at Smackdown Due to Hurricane Dorians

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on Twitter this week why he didn’t appear on last night’s Smackdown Live. According to Owens, it was due to helping his family prepare for Hurricane Dorian. You can check out his tweet below.

Kevin Owens wrote on the subject, “I figured if I didn’t show up, maybe Shane wouldn’t either and I’d be doing everyone a favor. It worked! Actually, I didn’t want to fly out early and leave my family in a potential hurricane. I tried to get to Norfolk today once I knew they’d be safe but no luck. It’s on me.”