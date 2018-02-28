WWE News: Kevin Owens Explains The Tragedy From Last Night’s Smackdown, Previews For Next Week’s 205 Live & MMC

– Kevin Owens posted the following after last night’s WWE Smackdown, clearing up the tragedy that happened on the show…

Let me make something clear here. What happened tonight on #SDLive was an absolute travesty… People seem to think I was talking to @WWEGraves when I said ”I don’t like your hair” but it was directed at @TomPhillipsWWE. Thanks. Oh and by the way, I’m the next @WWE Champion. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 28, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE 205 live, the following matches are set for next week’s episode of WWE 205 Live…

– Here is the preview for next week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…