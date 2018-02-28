wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Explains The Tragedy From Last Night’s Smackdown, Previews For Next Week’s 205 Live & MMC
– Kevin Owens posted the following after last night’s WWE Smackdown, clearing up the tragedy that happened on the show…
Let me make something clear here. What happened tonight on #SDLive was an absolute travesty…
People seem to think I was talking to @WWEGraves when I said ”I don’t like your hair” but it was directed at @TomPhillipsWWE.
Thanks.
Oh and by the way, I’m the next @WWE Champion.
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 28, 2018
– Following last night’s WWE 205 live, the following matches are set for next week’s episode of WWE 205 Live…
CONGRATULATIONS @CedricAlexander & @roderickstrong advancing to the Semi Finals of the @wwe #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.
NEXT WEEK@MandrewsJunior vs @DrewGulak @WWE_Murphy vs @MustafaAliWWE #205Live #WWE #DMtheGM pic.twitter.com/LV4uJMAxiv
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) February 28, 2018
– Here is the preview for next week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…