Kevin Owens Explains Why He Thinks Juice Robinson Has The Best Promo In Wrestling

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kevin Owens spoke about why he considers NJPW wrestler Juice Robinson to have the best promo ability in the wrestling business. Here are highlights:

On Juice Robinson’s promo ability: “I think I’m pretty good at talking and getting my point across, but nobody makes me feel what they’re saying the way Juice does. Yes, he’s my friend and I love that dude, so it might seem like I’m biased, but I’m not. I’m friends with a lot of people and some of them suck at talking, and I’m happy to tell them.”

On those who would say Owens is the best: “I don’t think saying ‘no’ is me being humble, although I think that is a quality everybody should have—and a quality a lot of people within our industry don’t have, and I find that a bit appalling, to be honest—but I don’t think it’s humility. I think it’s foolishness to consider yourself the best at anything. But Juice is just on another level. He just comes and talks. I used to see it in the Performance Center. We would have these promo classes with Dusty Rhodes. The way he talks comes from a real place and he’s genuine. He is the best.”

On if he plans to rename the stunner, asking Steve Austin to use it: “No, I have no interest in calling it anything else other than the stunner. It’s not the ‘Stone Cold Stunner,’ obviously, because Stone Cold isn’t the one doing it. “I felt like everybody was doing powerbombs left and right, and I wanted to try something else. And one day it occurred to me that no one does the stunner as a finishing move, but to me, it’s always been the best move. So I just went to Steve one day when he was here and I asked him, and he said, ‘I can’t believe nobody’s asked me this before, but of course you can use it. Do whatever you want with it.’ I did that out of respect for the people who’ve come before me. I would never want to do that without his approval. He gave me the approval and it’s working for me, so I have no intention of stopping and no intention of renaming it, either. It’s the stunner and it always will be the stunner.”