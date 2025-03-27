– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens discussed WWE using social media more to push its angles and storylines, noting the attack on Cody Rhodes near his bus following WWE Bad Blood 2024. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Owens on WWE using social media more as tool for storytelling: “It’s definitely been a shift in mindset from people at the top. Our fans are smart and watch our product and pay attention and remember things, and can remember things a lot better than other people that were in charge before thought they would because I guess they didn’t remember half the stuff we did. The fans do because the fans care and pay attention to what we do. I had arguments with the people in charge before. ‘No, this happened three weeks ago, they’re going to remember.’ They said, ‘No, they won’t.’ ‘Yes, they will.”

On the old WWE mindset regarding this idea: You’re insulting their intelligence by pretending they won’t.’ Obviously, Triple H does not think like that. He knows fans remember and he applies it and uses it. It makes the product way better, in my opinion. When I was a kid watching, when I was 12, 13, 14, even though I was just a kid, I watched it and remembered everything. When The Sultan showed up, I knew it was [Rikishi]. Why is he The Sultan? Our fans are smart. It’s great to see the product leaning into that now.”