Kevin Owens On Fan Criticism Of His Physique: ‘Really Drives a Lot Of People Crazy’

Kevin Owens is no stranger to fans commenting on his build, and he recently weighed in on the matter. The WWE star was asked about fans criticizing his body during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On criticism of his physique: “I still get it all the time. But really, the people that feel like that’s a knock or an insult, they’re just very stupid. I’m so comfortable with how I look. I always have been, which is probably what’s driven so many people crazy, because my weight has fluctuated over the years for sure. There were times where I was much heavier than I am now and there are reasons for that. They’ll say, ‘Well, you weren’t working out enough. You were eating like sh*t.’ Yeah, that’s true, but it never hindered my work. So you might have not liked looking at me the way I looked at that point, but I was having killer matches either way, I was able to talk better than most people on the roster, and that never changed.”

On gaining and losing weight: “I don’t know my metabolism. I really have no idea, but yeah right now I’ve shed some pounds. I might put more on. I really don’t know. But I’ve never made a conscious choice to be heavier or be lighter or look better and man, that really drives a lot of people crazy.”

On whether the criticism gets to him sometimes: “Yeah, maybe, I don’t know. I mean, it’s like everyone, there will be fans that will look at guys that are in incredible shape and still find something wrong. So yeah, some people are just born to discredit other people because of their own shortcomings, I guess. As stupid as it sounds, ‘Oh, they’re just jealous.’ There probably is something to that to a level. If you spend most of your time trying to tear other people down, even subconsciously, there’s kind of something with you that’s the problem.”