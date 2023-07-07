Kevin Owens On His Friendship With Former NHL Coach Bruce Boudreau, How It Came About

Kevin Owens is known for his love of hockey, and he recently discussed his close friendship with former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau. Owens was a guest on Love Wrestling and talked about how he first met Boudreau, who appeared on an episode of Raw earlier this year.

“I was in touch with Jackie Redmond, who works with him through the NHL Network and stuff like that,” Owens said (per Wrestling Inc). “She also worked with WWE. Eventually, it just kind of worked out. I ended up at the Draft because it was in Montreal. I was there with my dad and my brother. I took them there to see it because they’re huge hockey fans. As I was in my suite with my brother and my dad waiting for the whole thing to start, I saw Jackie on the floor doing our show, so I texted her.”

He continued, “She’s like ‘Oh my god, Bruce is here! We have to get you guys together!’ I’m like ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’ It just kind of worked out that way! We surprised Bruce. His reaction was so cool. He and I have become friends, [and] we’re in touch since then. We were actually texting just this morning. It’s great — it’s just great to have made a new friend who loves wrestling, and I love hockey. We talk about that stuff, and it’s just really cool it just worked out that way.”