Kevin Owens On His Future Goals In WWE, What He Thinks Of Company’s Rebranding Of NXT

In a recent interivew on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael, Kevin Owens discussed a variety of topics, including what he thinks of WWE’s rebranding of NXT, his future goals with the company, and much more. Here’s what Owens had to say (via PWInsider):

Kevin Owens on getting an opportunity to work with Seth Rollins: “When it’s been so long you know someone, like Seth, I’ve known him for 15 years now, you develop a chemistry with that person after all those years. With Seth, it’s a different chemistry, because a chemistry like the one we have right now, we didn’t really know we had that. We knew we could do good matches and provide good wrestling together, but we never really had a chance to do some back and forth like this, so it’s fun to realize that there’s something there.”

On what he thinks of WWE’s rebranding of NXT: “Today’s NXT is very different than the NXT I was part of, to the point I believe it should have a totally different name. And I don’t think it’s better or worse, but it’s just too different. So when I’m watching NXT, I don’t see the NXT I was part of. It’s not the same thing. It’s a little bit like Ring of Honor. The ROH of old days and the ROH now, it’s just not the same thing. So to me, it’s completely two different products, so when I’m watching it, I put myself in the mindset we had when I was at NXT and the mindset there seems to have right now, it’s completely different. It’s very hard for me to compare them. I don’t even consider that to be the same show. I don’t really feel any attachment to NXT now.

“Listen, there are very talented people working there, and I have watched the last TakeOver show they did and there were parts of it that I thought was really good, but it’s like a few years ago, if they had asked me to go back to NXT, I would have said yes. But f they would ask me that now, I don’t think I would be as receptive to go back, because it’s not the same thing. I don’t think I fit in the new NXT as I was fitting in the NXT I was part of, with guys like Sami, Finn, Samoa Joe and Nakamura. When I watch NXT now, I don’t feel the same thing I felt when I was watching NXT two years ago.”

On his future goals in WWE: “Of course, I’d like to become WWE champion, I’d like to win the tag team titles with Sami. I mean, Sami and I winning the tag belts, that must be written in the stars. I don’t see how it couldn’t happen if we are both with WWE. But it’s been six years now, and it had not happened yet, so I guess it might not be happening. I also came to realize one thing is recent months, is that a lot of my satisfaction working there does not come from wrestling, but more from watching others wrestle, and seeing them having a lot of success, and sometimes being able to help them. Like when someone asks me for an advice, I gave one to them, they try it and it actually works, or when I can bring help to someone else, and it works, to see them having success brings me a lot of satisfaction.

“So in the next few years, what I’d like is to have an important role on the show, and be able to work with Edge and Rey Mysterio, with whom I’d really like to work one day, but one of the goals I want to give myself, is to help anyone who wants my help, because I have a huge sense of accomplishment when I see other people working hard and who deserve to be recognized for their passion or their talent, to see it happening. I think it’s really cool. So I could see myself working as an agent one day, because I already have those feelings of accomplishment even if I’m still active. That said, I don’t see myself hanging my boots any time soon, but just to know that it could be a possibility one day, it’s good to know and comforting.”