Kevin Owens Says He’s Getting Hand X-Rayed After WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens appeared to potentially injure his hand on this week’s WWE Smackdown, and he says he’s getting X-rays done on it. Owens battled Grayson Waller on this week’s episode of Smackdown and during the match, Waller targeted hand. Owens won but was favoring his hand after the match and the commentary team suggested that there may be an injury.

WWE posted a video to Twitter of Owens backstage. Owens said he wasn’t sure about his hand’s status and was going for an X-ray, ad you can see below.

Owens is currently set for the tournament to compete for a shot at Logan Paul’s WWE United States Championship.