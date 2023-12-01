Kevin Owens Says He’s Happy Randy Orton Is Back in WWE

In an interview with James Williams (via Fightful), Kevin Owens spoke about the return of Randy Orton at WWE Survivor Series and why he’s happy to have him back.

He said: “I love Randy, I’m so happy he’s back. I think he’s much needed. To me, having him around in the locker room is an absolute positive. Besides the fact that he’s a fantastic performer and a legend, there’s some people that are just good to have around and he’s good to have around. There are people now, which is what I love about our locker room currently, there are people that are leaders without saying, ‘I’m a leader.’ Randy is one of them, so when he’s around, everyone steps up their game because Randy Orton’s here.“