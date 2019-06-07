wrestling / News
Various News: Kevin Owens Has Strong Praise For Juice Robinson, Lineup For This Week’s MLW Fusion, Randy Orton Says He’s Better Than Triple H
June 7, 2019
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens said that Juice Robinson had the best promo in wrestling.
Juice Robinson best promo in wrestling even better than Juice Robison thanks.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 7, 2019
– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:
*MJF vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
*Kotto Brazil vs. Richard Holliday.
*Air Wolf vs. Ace Austin.
*The 7/6 Chicago main event will be announced.
*Also appearing will be CONTRA Unit, Salina de la Renta and more.
– Randy Orton posted to Twitter that he will beat Triple H at Super Showdown because he’s better than him.
Tonight I prove what I’ve known my entire career. I am BETTER than @TripleH. #WWESSD #HHHvsOrton
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 7, 2019
