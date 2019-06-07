Various News: Kevin Owens Has Strong Praise For Juice Robinson, Lineup For This Week’s MLW Fusion, Randy Orton Says He’s Better Than Triple H

– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens said that Juice Robinson had the best promo in wrestling.

Juice Robinson best promo in wrestling even better than Juice Robison thanks. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 7, 2019

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:

*MJF vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

*Kotto Brazil vs. Richard Holliday.

*Air Wolf vs. Ace Austin.

*The 7/6 Chicago main event will be announced.

*Also appearing will be CONTRA Unit, Salina de la Renta and more.

– Randy Orton posted to Twitter that he will beat Triple H at Super Showdown because he’s better than him.