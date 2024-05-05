Kevin Owens Just Looking To Have Fun At This Point In His Career

In an interview with Mark O’Brien (via Fightful), Kevin Owens spoke about his remaining goals in his career and said he’s mostly looking to have fun at this point. Owens and Randy Orton faced the Bloodline in a street fight at Backlash France but were on the losing end.

He said: “You know, at this point, I just want to have fun doing what I’m doing and create memorable moments. For everybody that’s watching that’s really into titles and main events and this and that it’s very nice when it happens and it’s great to experience it but I just want to you know try to cherish the moments that I get that I’ve left in this industry. I’m obviously not saying I’m retiring anytime soon but my career is closer to being done than starting so I’m just trying to enjoy the ride.“