Kevin Owens Reflects On Headlining WrestleMania, Facing John Cena In Main Roster Debut

Kevin Owens recently looked back at his headlining matches at WrestleMania and more. Owens spoke about some key moments of his career in a WWE Retrospective video and you can see a couple highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On headlining WrestleMania: “To me, I’m like, I’m never gonna main event WrestleMania. That’s not gonna happen. If you ever hear me in an interview say, ‘My dream was always to main event WrestleMania,’ I’m full of s**t. I’m lying. I never thought that was possible. But it happened twice.”

On answering John Cena’s open challenge in his main roster debut: “As the match goes on, the crowd starts reacting more and more. The match was one thing, and then obviously beating John as clean as a whistle, at the time, was really almost unseen. It wasn’t something that would happen very often.”