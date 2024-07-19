Kevin Owens Gives Health Update On His Mother, Says She ‘Kicked Out’

Kevin Owens provided a positive update on his mother’s health issues, taking to social media to share the good news. Owens had revealed a couple of weeks ago on Smackdown that his mother had been rushed to the hospital earlier in the week. He posted to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she’s doing better, sharing a photo of her and writing:

“She kicked out.”

Owens missed last week’s episode of Smackdown to be with his family in relation to the matter.