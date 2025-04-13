Kevin Owens Says It Hurts That He Won’t Get One More Match With John Cena

Kevin Owens says he’s not happy that his injury means he won’t get another match with John Cena. Owens is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year due to his needing neck surgery and he weighed in on what that means for him on My Mom’s Basement With Robbie Fox. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if he has any goals left in his WWE career: “Honestly, I really don’t… there’s matches I’d love to have, like I’d love to wrestle Finn [Balor] at WrestleMania, because we’ve been really close since we met in WWE, and he’s one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend, and I’d love to get to share that experience with him. One of the things that really hurts about this injury is now I know I won’t get to wrestle John [Cena] one last time, ’cause that’s not gonna happen now, and I was really hoping I got to do that before he’s done.”

On his injury recovery: “I haven’t talked to the surgeons at length about the surgery that’s required or what that means. I just know what I’ve seen from other guys going through neck surgery … but man, I’d love to, I’d love to wrestle John one last time.”