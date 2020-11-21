wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Hypes Appearance on Next Week’s NXT, Special Olympics Pays Tribute to Undertaker, Stock Down

November 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens WWE

– Kevin Owens is looking forward to his commentary gig on next week’s NXT, and took to social media to promote it. As reported on Wednesday evening, Owens is stepping in on a one-night basis to take over for Wade Barrett at the commentary table. Owens teased an outspoken mindset for the show and promised Barrett he’d keep Vic Joseph “in line”:

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.97 on Friday, down $0.98 (2.34%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.75% on the day.

– The WWE Community Twitter account posted a video with Special Olympics athletes paying tribute to The Undetaker ahead of his final farewell at Survivor Series:

