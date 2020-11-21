wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Hypes Appearance on Next Week’s NXT, Special Olympics Pays Tribute to Undertaker, Stock Down
– Kevin Owens is looking forward to his commentary gig on next week’s NXT, and took to social media to promote it. As reported on Wednesday evening, Owens is stepping in on a one-night basis to take over for Wade Barrett at the commentary table. Owens teased an outspoken mindset for the show and promised Barrett he’d keep Vic Joseph “in line”:
I’m going to say so many things. https://t.co/5JvY6UHgvR
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 19, 2020
For you?
Anything. https://t.co/f6lAov5KVP
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 19, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $40.97 on Friday, down $0.98 (2.34%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.75% on the day.
– The WWE Community Twitter account posted a video with Special Olympics athletes paying tribute to The Undetaker ahead of his final farewell at Survivor Series:
In honor of @Undertaker‘s 30th anniversary, @SpecialOlympics athletes share their congratulations and best phenom impersonations! #ThankYouTaker #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/WQduiiryyc
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Miz on Maryse Enhancing His WWE Persona, Maryse Talks Possible Return
- Arn Anderson On Why WWE Shouldn’t Have A Steroid Or Marijuana Policy
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Advice To Tony Khan After Hyping Big AEW Dynamite Surprise
- Former AEW Video Editor Accuses Company Of Giving Him a Hostile Work Environment