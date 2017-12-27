Kevin Owens On Being Inspired By Shawn Michaels, His Hell in a Cell Match in Detroit & More

– Kevin Owens spoke with MLive about his Hell in a Cell Match, being inspired by Shawn Michaels and more. Highlights are below:

On what type of reaction he looks for from a live crowd: “I just try to listen to strong reaction. To me the best reaction is a mix of both boos and cheers. John Cena and Roman Reigns get insane reactions where half the crowd loves them and half the crowd despises them. When you’re in the ring waiting for your opponent, whether it’s John or Roman, you get hit by this crazy noise. It’s people almost competing with each other. The guy who’s booing one of them is trying to be louder than the guy cheering. It makes for a special atmosphere. That’s really what I’m striving for.”

On Shawn Michaels: “Michaels is the reason I became a wrestler in the first place. I saw him when I was 11. I was a scrawny kid at the time. People thought I was 7 or 8. So to see the smallest guy on the show be the best guy on the show really spoke to me. I said if he can do it, I can do it. Now I get to share different pieces of his wisdom with him when he comes to a show here or there. I try to sit as close to him as I can and listen to him and discuss wrestling, family and life. It’s so great to talk about those things with someone I look up to so much. I can’t even imagine what it would have been like to have been in the ring with him.”

On his Hell in a Cell match in Detroit: “I wrestled in Detroit many times before getting to WWE. There was one match me and El Generico (Zayn) wrestled Nigel McGuinness and Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro). That was a really fun match that I look back on fondly. I have a lot of memories like that, and WWE Hell in a Cell just happened. I’ll never forget fighting on top of a cell with Shane McMahon. That was something really special at Little Caesars Arena.”