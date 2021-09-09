Kevin Owens Interacts With Fan on Recovering Father, The Rock Praises Owens & Adam Cole

– Yesterday, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens had an interaction with a fan on Twitter, who talked about some conversations she had with her dad after her father was able to be taken off a ventilator in the ICU. According to the fan, her dad enjoys hating on Adam Cole and Kevin Owens, and he also started humming the theme song for Kevin Owens while recovering in the ICU.

Owens later responded to the fan. He wrote, “Tell your dad that I hope he gets back on his feet quickly and that deep down, he knows he loves me and I truly appreciate him being my biggest fan and humming my theme song.”

The fan later replied, “He was doing so bad yesterday, I wasn’t sure he was going to push through and today we were laughing about @AdamColePro @TheRock and @FightOwensFight . It was so good to hear him laugh. His breathing still isn’t too good but after today I have more hope than ever. So thank you.”

Former WWE Superstar The Rock then later tweeted, “@FightOwensFight @RatedOwens @AdamColePro We’ve all beat Cena so let’s celebrate lol Wishing your dad strength during this time and Kevin O & Adam Cole are two of the best so your pops knows his stuff!”

You can view that Twitter exchange below:

Tell your dad that I hope he gets back on his feet quickly and that deep down, he knows he loves me and I truly appreciate him being my biggest fan and humming my theme song. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 9, 2021

He was doing so bad yesterday, I wasn’t sure he was going to push through and today we were laughing about @AdamColePro @TheRock and @FightOwensFight. It was so good to hear him laugh. His breathing still isn’t too good but after today I have more hope than ever. So thank you 🙏 — Hailey. ✨ (@RatedOwens) September 9, 2021