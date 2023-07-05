– During a recent interview with Love Wrestling, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens discussed an interesting Intercontinental Title stat that shares along with the late Owen Hart, who was a major inspiration for Owens’ wrestling career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Owens on how both he and Owen Hart held the Intercontinental Title twice for a combined 132 days: “It means a lot. It’s funny because I’d love to win the Intercontinental Championship back, but I also don’t want to break that similarity [with Owen]. I want to share with that Owen, you know? So, it’s a really conflicting feeling, but it’s really cool to have that for sure.”

On the Bret Hart vs. Diesel match at the 1995 Royal Rumble gravitating him towards Owens Hart: “I saw Bret trying to cheat [against Diesel], he wrapped cables around Diesel’s legs. At that point, I was a kid with morals. I was like, ‘What the hell is that?’ And then Owen came out to try and stop him. At the time, I didn’t know the dynamics of the story. All I knew was Owen was the valiant younger brother who tried to stop his older brother from cheating. I immediately latched onto Owen, like, ‘He’s just like me. Bret’s like my big brother.'”