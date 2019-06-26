wrestling / News
Fan Involved in ROH Incident With Bully Ray Allegedly Invited to Smackdown Live by Kevin Owens
– As previously reported, Twitter user and wrestling fan Josh Ketch was involved in an incident at an ROH State of the Art event earlier this month in Portland, Oregon. He later claimed after booing the heels and The Allure, he was spat on by Mandy Leon. Later on, he claimed he was taken backstage by security where he was intimidated by Bully Ray. In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, Josh Ketch revealed he was contacted via direct message by WWE Superstar Kevin Owens after the incident and received an invitation to attend last night’s Smackdown Live in Portland, Oregon.
Ketch praised Kevin Owens for having him as Owens’ personal guest last night. Owens had apparently reached out to him and apologized him over the incident that allegedly occurred in ROH. Owens then apparently offered to make Ketch his personal guest the next time Owens would be in the Portland area. You can check out that series of tweets below.
I’m going to spill a little secret for you guys.
This dude is too humble to toot his own horn so I’m going to do it for him…
— Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019
After the “incident” a couple weeks ago I had an outpour of support from friends and strangers alike.
Nothing made me more confident knowing that when things go south, you guys have my back and I appreciated that more than anything
— Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019
One of, if not THE, craziest outcome from my infamous backstage incident was a DM from Kevin Owens…
Kevin reached out to share his disappointment and frustration about what happened to me and to apologize for an incident that he wasn’t even apart of
— Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019
I was completely taken back and had to look for that blue little checkmark because I for sure thought this was a fake account. I’ve never had any interaction with him, but he was reaching out of the kindness of his heart
THAT is the measure of a man
— Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019
After some back and forth, Kevin threw out an offer to be his guest the next time he was in town.
Fast forward to tonight… and low and behold, there was some pretty good tickets set aside for not only me, but for my friends as well.
— Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019
I had more fun tonight at the show than I have in a very long time. I’m humbled and grateful by the generosity of an absolute stranger.
Never stop being there for each other. Never stop taking the high road. Never stop being the better man. Thank you @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/fzL9ljUlwe
— Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019
