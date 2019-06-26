wrestling / News

Fan Involved in ROH Incident With Bully Ray Allegedly Invited to Smackdown Live by Kevin Owens

June 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Twitter user and wrestling fan Josh Ketch was involved in an incident at an ROH State of the Art event earlier this month in Portland, Oregon. He later claimed after booing the heels and The Allure, he was spat on by Mandy Leon. Later on, he claimed he was taken backstage by security where he was intimidated by Bully Ray. In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, Josh Ketch revealed he was contacted via direct message by WWE Superstar Kevin Owens after the incident and received an invitation to attend last night’s Smackdown Live in Portland, Oregon.

Ketch praised Kevin Owens for having him as Owens’ personal guest last night. Owens had apparently reached out to him and apologized him over the incident that allegedly occurred in ROH. Owens then apparently offered to make Ketch his personal guest the next time Owens would be in the Portland area. You can check out that series of tweets below.

