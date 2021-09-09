Kevin Owens is One Of The Least-Scripted Wrestlers In WWE

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the recent story that Kevin Owens’ WWE contract expires in January of 2022 was brought up. It was noted that the exact date will be January 31.

During the discussion, it was also noted that Owens is one of the least-scripted wrestlers in WWE and is generally allowed to say what he wants. Owens is similar to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and John Cena in that regard. It was noted that he’s allowed to do a lot more and “say what he thinks” because they have confidence in his promo ability.