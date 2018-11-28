Kevin Owens Issues WrestleMania Challenge To Elton John

Kevin Owens is angry at Elton John for ruining date night with his wife. The stop on John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was cut after it was revealed that John was dealing with an ear infection. That’s when Owens laid out the challenge…

I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again! #KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM

Hey, @eltonofficial , nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me!

The last time I wore red heart-shaped glasses for another man before tonight was on January 12, 1996 at the Montreal Forum. I was 11 years old. It was for Shawn Michaels!

I’m never wearing red heart-shaped glasses for another man again! @eltonofficial

— . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018