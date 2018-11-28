Quantcast

 

Kevin Owens Issues WrestleMania Challenge To Elton John

November 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kevin Owens Raw 8.27.18

Kevin Owens is angry at Elton John for ruining date night with his wife. The stop on John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was cut after it was revealed that John was dealing with an ear infection. That’s when Owens laid out the challenge…

