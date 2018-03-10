wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Jokes About Rumored Wrestlemania Match, Bella Twins Get Ready For Steve Harvey Show,
March 10, 2018 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens joked about rumors about his match at Wrestlemania 34. The latest report indicated that Owens and Sami Zayn would be throw into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Tape study. pic.twitter.com/7SyStkldr2
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 10, 2018
– The Bella Twins posted a new video which shows the lead up to their appearance on Steve Harvey’s talk show.