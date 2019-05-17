Kevin Owens Says WrestleMania 35 Match Was Kofi Kingston’s Since February

– Kevin Owens says that Kofi Kingston didn’t take anyone’s match at WrestleMania, as it was his since Elimination Chamber. Owens, who is set to face Kingston this weekend at Money in the Bank for the WWE Championship, spoke with the State of Combat podcast and was addressed the idea that Kofi’s rise took the match from someone else who was pencilled in for the WWE Championship opportunity.

“I don’t think Kofi stepped in anybody’s way actually, because that was clearly Kofi’s match,” Owens said (per Fightful). “If you just paid attention to what was going on [in] every arena, every SmackDown Live from the time he got into that gauntlet match before the Elimination Chamber to WrestleMania. To me it was obvious from that point on that it was Kofi’s match, so while it might have changed people’s plans, I wouldn’t say he got in anybody’s way because he definitely — all he did was be himself and be Kofi Kingston and that’s what got him there because the fans decided that they were getting behind him more than anybody else.”

Owens continued, “The only problem is, now he had his moment, everybody wants a moment. I’m no different. He has kids, he has his wife, they had a great moment, wonderful. Now I wanna have that moment. I don’t care about Kofi Kingston’s family as much as I care about mine which might be a terrible thing to say but it’s the truth. They’re great people. I’ve met them. They’re nice, they’re awesome, but now I want the moment for my kids and my wife. So now Kofi Kingston is in the way. He wasn’t before, now he is. I’m gonna do my best to get him out of the way.”