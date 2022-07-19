wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Makes Raw Return, Hosts KO Show Segment (Clips)
Kevin Owens made his return to WWE Raw on tonight’s show, hosting a new episode of the KO Show. Monday night’s show saw Owens appear for the first time since late last month, addressing the announcement of Seth Rollins vs. Riddle for WWE Summerslam.
During the segment, Owens offered to help Riddle as he heads into his match with Rollins and suggested the name Bro-KO. Riddle, on the other hand, referred to Owens’ history of turning on tag team partners and said no. That led to Rollins coming out and sneak attacking Riddle as Owens exited the ring.
Maybe @FightOwensFight just needs a reliable best friend…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RQOVz7wbP1
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
meme.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ym8UksUciV
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
Who wants to see BRO-KO?!@SuperKingofBros @FightOwensFight #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y8uIRjU83G
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
A wild @WWERollins appears!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aDxBBmIB7Q
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
Looks like @SuperKingofBros will have to wait for that Baja Blast….
Thanks a lot, @WWERollins!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SGZ6MSgOHg
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
Message. Sent. @WWERollins delivers two vicious Stomps to his #SummerSlam opponent @SuperKingofBros. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sYZQJAGHra
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
