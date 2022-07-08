wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Makes Surprise Appearance At 2022 NHL Draft
July 8, 2022 | Posted by
Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance at day two of the 2022 NHL Draft earlier today, interrupting the announcers. The even was held at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Owens surprised Bruce Boudreau, who previously said Owens was one of his top five favorite wrestlers ever.
WWE’s Jackie Redmond was also part of the broadcast.
We had a surprise in store for Bruce Boudreau 😈
Bruce meeting @WWE star @FightOwensFight is must-see TV! @Canucks | @Jackie_Redmond | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/2A3bhK3Ey4
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 8, 2022