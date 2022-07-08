wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Makes Surprise Appearance At 2022 NHL Draft

July 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Kevin Owens Image Credit: WWE

Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance at day two of the 2022 NHL Draft earlier today, interrupting the announcers. The even was held at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Owens surprised Bruce Boudreau, who previously said Owens was one of his top five favorite wrestlers ever.

WWE’s Jackie Redmond was also part of the broadcast.

