Kevin Owens Misses Live Events Due to Injury

– An injury has kept Kevin Owens from the last two nights of Smackdown-branded live events. PWInsider reports that Owens, who is set to partner with Sami Zayn in a handicap match against AJ Styles for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, missed the shows in Hidalgo, Texas on Sunday and Corpus Christi on Monday. Owens did appear at the first night in Hidalgo over the weekend.

The site reports that according to the word backstage, it isn’t a serious issue and Owens was just pulled so they could make sure he’s healthy for the Royal Rumble. Owens is expected to appear on Smackdown this week, albeit possibly in a non-physical role.