Kevin Owens Thinks The Miz Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

During a conversation with Cody Rhodes for What Do You Want To Talk About, Kevin Owens spoke highly of The Miz and noted that he belives that Miz doesn’t get enough credit for his work in WWE.

Owens said: “If there is one guy that doesn’t get enough credit, it’s him. Even me. I’ll fully admit this, and I think I told Mike before. I watched WWE from the outside looking in as an independent wrestler, hoping to get to WWE. I’d see Miz and I’d go, ‘How the fuck is this guy main eventing WrestleMania? How the fuck is this guy always in the top angles?’ I know why once I worked with him once. ‘That’s why.’ We talk about making everything work. He is the epitome of that. He’ll say yes to anything, he’ll make it work, he’ll do it good. He has amazing matches. He had a match with Gunther in Chicago. You look at Gunther and you look at Miz. You look at Gunther and you think, ‘I can’t wait to see him wrestle…’ Miz is probably bottom of the list. They killed it. Killed it. That’s true with almost everyone. Miz can do that with anybody. He does not get enough credit.“