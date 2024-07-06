Kevin Owens Reveals His Mother Is In Hospital On WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens revealed that his mother is in the hospital during an emotional promo on WWE Smackdown. Owens is set to team with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton against The Bloodline at Money in the Bank, and during tonight’s show the babyfaces spoke in the ring where he revealed his mother had been rushed to the hospital earlier this week.

Owens said that he got a call from his father on Monday about his mother being hospitalzed, and he flew back to Quebec where he’s been the last five days. He talked about how wrestling shows in Toronto were special to his family and they’d all get together to watch wrestling, but they can’t this time. He said he knows he could have stayed home tonight and no one would have had an issue with it, but it would have been a problem for his mom who always told him to fight like hell. He said she’d be “pissed” if she heard he missed a show so he was there, and that whatever happened tomorrow he’d do what his mom has wanted him to do for the last four years: beat the Bloodline worse than ever before.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the Owens family.