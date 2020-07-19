wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Beats Murphy During Horror Show at Extreme Rules Kickoff (Pics, Video)

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens got the Horror Show at Extreme Rules started with a win over Murphy. On the pre-show for tonight’s PPV, Owens defeated Seth Rollins’ disciple in one-on-one action. You can check out highlights from the match below.

