Kevin Owens Reacts To Being Name Dropped on AEW Dynamite

Kevin Owens appears to have seen Chris Jericho give him a shout-out on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he had a response on social media. This week’s show saw Chris Jericho mention his “former best friend Kevin” during his promo on Wednesday’s show, saying Owens called him after Matt Lee and Jeff Parker were released from WWE and got him to put the two on Talk is Jericho which got them to AEW.

Owens took to Twitter on Thursday to react to the name-drop, writing simply:

“I’m a good friend.”

Lee and Parker were redubbed “Daddy Magic” Matt Minard and “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker by Jericho on the show.