Kevin Owens Not Backstage At WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens is not backstage at WWE SmackDown. Owens was “fired” by Shane McMahon on last week’s episode. He has since teased appearing on NXT, but nothing has been confirmed in that regard.

PWInsider notes advertising was sent out today by the Wells Fargo Center for their 11/15 Smackdown taping lists Owens as among the talents appearing, alongside Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair and others.