wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Not Backstage At WWE SmackDown
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens is not backstage at WWE SmackDown. Owens was “fired” by Shane McMahon on last week’s episode. He has since teased appearing on NXT, but nothing has been confirmed in that regard.
PWInsider notes advertising was sent out today by the Wells Fargo Center for their 11/15 Smackdown taping lists Owens as among the talents appearing, alongside Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair and others.
More Trending Stories
- Big Cass Issues Statement on WrestlePro Incident With Joey Janela and Pat Buck, Apologizes to All Parties Involved
- Jim Ross Comments On The NWA Letting Mark Callous Leave, His Debut As Undertaker Shortly After
- Kacy Catanzaro Reacts to Maria Claiming Ricochet Was Father of Her Child, Ricochet Responds
- Paul Heyman Ran Raw Solo This Week, Vince McMahon & Kevin Dunn Not at Show