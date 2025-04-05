Kevin Owens Not Surprised By Matt Riddle’s Comments, Says There Was A Reason He Couldn’t Get A Word In

Last month, Matt Riddle said that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were the hardest wrestlers to work with in WWE. He noted at the time that he couldn’t put a “complete sentence together with those guys.” In an interview with My Mom’s Basement (via Fightful), Owens said he had nothing against Riddle but thinks he wasted the opportunities he was handed in WWE.

He said: “It didn’t take me by surprise. I did see it. It’s funny because coming from him, I have nothing against him at all. He’s a guy who had really amazing opportunities handed to him like being Randy’s tag team partner for so long and basically getting to ride the coattails of a legend, and he managed to screw it all up. Not because of his abilities, because he’s very talented and very athletic, but because of his own attitude and poor choices. For him to say we’re hard to work with or whatever, he couldn’t get a word in, there is a pretty good reason for that. You look at his track record and you look at our track record, that speaks for itself. If that’s how he felt, it’s fine. I can’t say he’s wrong when he said it was hard to get a word in. It probably was because we probably didn’t let him get a word in too much because we’ve been around him and we work a certain way and it works.“