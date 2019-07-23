Kevin Owens Offers Challenge to Shane McMahon at Summerslam, Will Quit WWE If He Loses

– It looks like Kevin Owens has finally had enough of Shane McMahon. WWE released a video featuring Kevin Owens this week, who issued a challenge to the so-called “Best in the World,” Shane McMahon, at Summerslam 2019. Also, Owens says he’s willing to quit the company if Shane wins the match. You can check out that video below.

Owens stated the following in the clip:

“Shane, I know you plan on addressing me on Smackdown Live, so I figured I would address you right here, right now because I have this overwhelming need to tell you that as a human being, I consider you to be nothing more than a disgusting, rotting piece of garbage. But I actually think you are even worse than that as a business man because we know what’s about to happen. Summerslam is right around the corner and before we know it, you’re going to announce yourself in a match at SummerSlam. Well, when you do that, why don’t you put yourself in a match at SummerSlam against me? You know, because Smackdown Live has been a one-man show for far too long now and Tuesday nights have become nothing more than a vehicle for you to come out and tell everybody how great you are and to feed your own giant ego, and for you to belittle everyone around you. And quite frankly, I can’t take it anymore. It makes me sick. It makes me want to throw up, and I just can’t — I just can’t take it anymore. So, how about this: You make this match at SummerSlam, Shane, and if you beat me, I’ll quit. I’ll leave.”

Summerslam is scheduled for August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

If using any of the above quotes, please use a h/t for 411mania.com for the transcription.