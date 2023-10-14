Kevin Owens Weighs In On ‘Bittersweet’ Move To WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens is a Smackdown star now, and the newly-traded WWE star says it’s bittersweet for him. Owens was traded on Friday’s show to complete the trade that sent Jey Uso to Raw, and Owens talked about the move in a WWE Digital Exclusive. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how he is celebrating his move: “Well, actually, it’s my mom’s birthday tomorrow. So I’m going to fly back to Canada and go spend the day with her, which is lovely. Without my mom, I wouldn’t be here, literally because she gave birth to me, but also her support throughout my career. I needed it. Without her, I wouldn’t be here. So it’s great to get to go celebrate my move to SmackDown by spending my mom’s birthday with her. So that’s it, really. Just gonna go home and spend some time with my mom.”

On if it was his mother’s birthday wish that he shut up Dominik: “Actually, I would say it’s pretty close to that. She constantly tells me how annoying she thinks Dominik is. Really, really, really does not like Rhea as well. Rhea is always on my case. Although look, I’m on SmackDown now, so hopefully she won’t be around so much. But Dominik showed up for no reason today, so you never know. I’m actually surprised Rhea let him out of the house. But anyway, look, I’m excited to be on SmackDown. It’s bittersweet. My tag team partner and friend Sami Zayn is still on Raw, so I think that effectively ends our partnership, for now anyway. So that’s kind of a hard one to take, but what can you do? I’m here on SmackDown. I’m gonna make the best of it.”