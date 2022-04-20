Kevin Owens on Finding Out About His Match With Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

– Speaking to Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens discussed his WrestleMania 38: Night 1 main event matchup against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Below are some highlights.

Owens on his reaction to finding out about the Austin match: “Vince told me a little while ago. My reaction was quiet jubilation because I was in Vince’s office, but I may have said a few swear words to him – positively [swearing]! It was really surreal. It’s funny, ’cause I was a fan of his from the start. He came in as the Ringmaster, and even he would probably say it wasn’t a great time in his career. I loved him as The Ringmaster! And then he became Stone Cold and he was on another level.

Kevin Owens on getting the chance to face Austin for his first match in 19 years: “To get to be the one to do it, there’s a lot of very talented and competent WWE superstars out there. For me to be the one in this situation, it’s a huge honor and I don’t take it lightly.”