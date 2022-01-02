Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below.

When asked by a fan if he won at the event, Kevin Owens responded, “In a way, yes.” He later added, “Well, I walked back to the locker room on my own two feet and when I talked to my wife and my kids and my mom and dad after the match, they all told me I did a good job. I’ll take it.”

In the main event for the card, Owens competed in a 5-Way match for the WWE World Heavyweight title against Big E, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens. Lesnar pinned Big E to win the title. You can check out 411’s full report on WWE Day 1 RIGHT HERE.