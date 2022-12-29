Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:

Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with John when I came to WWE, and now he’s going to be my partner against Sami [Zayn].” He continued, “Me and Sami have had so much history in WWE, let alone our entire careers. To be in that kind of situation now together, it’s all just so surreal. I’m just grateful for the chance to experience that stuff.”

On the bond he shares with his son Owen over John Cena: “Me and my son will always have a little bond over John Cena. My son, as he was growing up, was a huge John Cena fan. When I signed my WWE contract, I told my son, ‘maybe I’ll get to fight John Cena one day,’ then I did. He’s still excited that John’s coming around. It’s a cool little thing to share with my son anytime John’s involved. My son likes WWE but is not an avid fan like I was growing up.”

Kevin Owens on his son being able to watch him team with Cena now: “Anytime John comes back around, it piques his [Owen] interest, and now I get to team with him. He saw us fight each other. Now he’s going to get to see me team with him. It’s a neat little thing.”

Owens teams with Cena against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on tomorrow night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The show is being held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The card will be broadcast live on FOX starting at 8:00 pm EST.