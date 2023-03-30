Kevin Owens On Teaming With Sami Zayn At WrestleMania 39, Praises Zayn & The Usos’ Work Over Last Year

Kevin Owens is excited to team up with Sami Zayn against The Usos at WrestleMania 39, saying no one has topped the work those three have done over the last year. Owens spoke with TVA Sports about the match and more, and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of Fightful):

On his past few WrestleMania matches: “In my head, it was going to be hard to beat Sami and me (at WrestleMania 37) just because of the history we had. I thought it would probably be the biggest WrestleMania in terms of emotions and nostalgia. And yet, the year after, look what happens! It’s another moment at the same level. The last three WrestleMania are unimaginable. You go back 10 years in time and no one would have thought that we would have had a match against each other at Mania. You go back 20 years in time and nobody would have thought that Kevin Steen would have fought against Stone Cold.”

On teaming with Zayn for this year’s show: “When we started in WWE, there was a small hope that we would fight as a team, maybe even at WrestleMania. Then we did it in 2018 against Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. Except this time it’s for the Tag Team Championship, in the biggest WWE story in six months. Apart from the Roman vs. Cody match, we are the most anticipated match and I say that with all humility, but also with confidence. There are probably people who are more looking forward to our match than the one between Roman and Cody, because of the story and because of the work the Usos and Sami have done to get to where we are. No one has done a better job in the last year than these three guys. Again, I don’t see how I’m going to be able to beat that next year.”