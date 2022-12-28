– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens joined Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg this week and discussed his feud with The Bloodline, and his longtime friend Sami Zayn emerging as a top star in the angle. Below are some highlights:

Kevin Owens on how the current feud with The Bloodline feels different: “Well, it feels a lot different because when I was doing that stuff with Roman [Reigns], there were no crowds. We were doing it during the pandemic in front of screens. So that in and itself is extremely different, but I do feel the energy is heightened, and I think honestly, anytime someone comes along and tries to kind of throw off the balance or the status quo, or fight the institution, people get behind the guys that want to fight the machine, and The Bloodline is very much the machine now. The company couldn’t be behind anybody more than they are The Bloodline. They’re all over the shows, and they’re very popular. People like them a lot. It’s hard not to dislike them. They’re cool. But when somebody comes along that likes to throw off the balance and shake things up, people like to get behind them. And I’m lucky that everybody watching is on my side because like I said, they’re very well-liked, but it’s an interesting dynamic, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Kevin Owens on how Sami Zayn has really gotten over with this angle: “He’s always been unbelievable, definitely one of the best in the world, to me, in the last decade at least if not longer, but for some reason, he was never really — again, talk about the people who don’t get the credit they deserve, he was one of those guys. And now, people are really like taking notice. But to me, even if you go back a few months before this stuff with Bloodline, you go back to his match with Johnny Knoxville, the match he had at Wrestlemania with those guys, that was all him, all him. And that was pretty incredible. I think several members of our roster could’ve done a pretty good job at it. I don’t think anybody, anybody, could’ve done it like he did. It is great to see him get the credit he deserves and the respect from our audience, and the respect from the people in charge. It’s been a great thing to see for sure.”

