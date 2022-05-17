Kevin Owens On Triple H’s Impact On His Career, Says He Saw Triple H Recently

Kevin Owens recently discussed how important Triple H has been for his career and said he recently saw the WWE executive. Owens spoke with TalkSPORT and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Triple H’s influence on his career: “I wouldn’t be here without him. That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career.”

On Triple H’s retirement: “I think I echo what everyone has said; it’s very unfortunate in the way he didn’t get to retire in the ring, but he made the right decision for himself and his family. So that’s the right decision, it’s a good decision. Selfishly, I wish I would’ve had the chance to wrestle him and he and I talked about that before. I think we both assumed that eventually, it was going to happen. It won’t be able to happen but in the grand scheme of things, who cares, ya know?

On seeing The Game recently: “Seeing him yesterday was so great. Seeing him around after a few months of not seeing when he used to be everywhere all the time, and he looked amazing, sounded amazing, it was great. Because that dude has done so much for so many people in this industry. There was always this reputation about him, right? I always thought he was good at what he did and to me, he always elevated the shows he was on and the people he was working with so I never really got that vibe of the reputation. I wasn’t surprised when I met him that he was a guy who was all about growing the industry and giving people a chance. He proved my assumptions right many times over the past few years and a lot of us, a lot of us, wouldn’t be here without him.”