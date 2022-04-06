Kevin Owens on WWE Making It Clear They Wanted Him to Stay

– Speaking to the Mack Mania podcast during Wrestlemania Week, Kevin Owens talked about his future WWE plans, his latest WWE contract, being open to a backstage role or commentary role in WWE after his in-ring career is over, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Owens on the bond he has with the crew backstage in WWE: “I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve created bonds with people here that, and I’m not just talking about people in the ring or in the locker room. But like, great guys, you know. We have a really incredible crew from top to bottom from the camera people to the production teams to the, like our parking attendants. Like, we have an incredible family. It really is what and so originally, even the thought of not seeing those people every week was something that I was struggling with it in the first place. But then, WWE made it clear they wanted me to stay, and like I said, I feel like I belong here. So it ultimately ended up being a pretty easy decision.

Kevin Owens on his latest WWE contract: “I signed a new contract, so I’ll be here for a little while doing this and once that contract’s done, I really don’t see myself not being in the ring for many, many more years. But, I really enjoy the other side of it where I enjoy watching other people do well. And if, you know, when I’m in the locker room, and some other people come up to me for advice, I enjoy giving it to them. Then I enjoy seeing them put it in practice and then if it works for them, that’s a great feeling. I just really take, I really take to see other people do well. So I think I get as much satisfaction from that, if not, more honestly than when I am because I’ve accomplished so much in my career and this weekend’s gonna be insane as well.”

Owens on a possible backstage role when he’s no longer an active wrestler: “Once I’m not in the ring actively anymore, I really think I’ll just hopefully have a role backstage somehow. Or even maybe do commentary. Those are all things I really enjoy. So, I don’t see myself going anywhere. And hopefully, I can help, you know, people that are here now. And people that are here in the future like, like others that are helping me now, you know?”

Owens on who he likes in NXT 2.0: “I really get a huge kick out of, his name Malcolm Bivens. Yeah, I think he’s, I’ve really, I’ve enjoyed him for years, and I think he’s doing great. And actually, the Creed Brothers are pretty awesome too every time I see them. Ivy Nile is awesome. His crew, he’s got a great crew. So those are the people that stand out to me today too and Bivens is at the forefront. I think he helps everybody in his crew. If I were to go to NXT 2.0, I would only accept to do so if I were a member of Diamond Mine.”