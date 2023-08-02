Kevin Owens Recalls Paul Heyman Telling Him To Threaten Quitting Over Not Being On WrestleMania 35

Kevin Owens was left off the card of WrestleMania 35 due to a change of plans, and he recently recalled Paul Heyman telling him to threaten to quit over it. Owens spoke with Ariel Helwani for TNT Sports about the time, which saw Owens’ planned match with Bryan Danielson switched due to KofiMania.

“When I wasn’t on WrestleMania 35, a few weeks before, I didn’t not understand why,” he said (per Fightful). “I understood plans had changed, I was completely fine with it. I was like, ‘What else am I going to do? I can do something else on the show.’ They’re like, ‘Nah. It doesn’t fit there, it doesn’t fit there. It doesn’t make sense.’ It was driving me insane.”

He continued, “I remember having a talk with Paul Heyman at a show [Raw or SmackDown] near Gorilla (position), and I was losing my mind. ‘Paul, I can’t believe I’m not on WrestleMania.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t believe it either.’ ‘What do I do?’ ‘Just walk in there and threaten to quit.’ ‘No, that’s not how I’m going to handle this.’ ‘If that’s how you feel.’ It was driving me crazy. I couldn’t go to WrestleMania 35. I flew to New York, I had some appearances, and I flew back home to watch it with my wife and kids because I didn’t want to be anywhere near it. I flew back the next morning for more appearances.”