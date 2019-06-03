wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Pays Tribute to Late Wrestling Photographer, Randy Orton Commemorates Anniversary of Meeting Wife

June 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Kevin Owens

– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to remember the wrestling photgrapher Lyle Williams, who passed away on Sunday. Wrestling Inc notes that Williams was a photographer who shot CZW events among others.

Owens wrote:

– Randy Orton posted to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of meeting his wife Kim, as you can see below:

