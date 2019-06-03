wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Pays Tribute to Late Wrestling Photographer, Randy Orton Commemorates Anniversary of Meeting Wife
– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to remember the wrestling photgrapher Lyle Williams, who passed away on Sunday. Wrestling Inc notes that Williams was a photographer who shot CZW events among others.
Owens wrote:
Wrestling lost a huge fan today. I hadn’t seen Lyle Williams in many years but I still remember his kindness and enthusiasm for this industry.
He took a lot of pride in capturing moments from every show he could make it to and sharing them with everyone.
He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/9twKjP2plb
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 3, 2019
– Randy Orton posted to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of meeting his wife Kim, as you can see below:
