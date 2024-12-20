wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Posts Pic With Winged Eagle Title Alongside Randy Savage, Andre the Giant
December 20, 2024 | Posted by
Kevin Owens has placed himself among a couple of WWE legends in a photo where he’s holding the “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship. Owens walked out with the old-school version of the title after taking out Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event following their match, and he posted to Twitter on Friday with a photo of himself alongside images of Randy Savage and Andre the Giant.
You can see the pic below:
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 20, 2024
