Kevin Owens Posts Pic With Winged Eagle Title Alongside Randy Savage, Andre the Giant

December 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Kevin Owens has placed himself among a couple of WWE legends in a photo where he’s holding the “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship. Owens walked out with the old-school version of the title after taking out Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event following their match, and he posted to Twitter on Friday with a photo of himself alongside images of Randy Savage and Andre the Giant.

You can see the pic below:

