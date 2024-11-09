wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Uses Banned Piledriver on WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton Stretchered Out

November 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Randy Orton Image Credit: WWE

The feud between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton continued on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, with Owens using a banned move. Orton called out Owens after things weren’t settled at Crown Jewel last Saturday. Owens came out wearing a ‘Kevin is right’ shirt. The two began to fight again before officials pulled them apart. That’s when Owens hit Randy with a kick to the gut and a piledriver.

Michael Cole noted on commentary that the piledriver is banned in WWE. He also noted that Orton spent over a year out of action due to spinal fusion surgery. Orton was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

WWE Smackdown

