Kevin Owens Uses Banned Piledriver on WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton Stretchered Out
The feud between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton continued on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, with Owens using a banned move. Orton called out Owens after things weren’t settled at Crown Jewel last Saturday. Owens came out wearing a ‘Kevin is right’ shirt. The two began to fight again before officials pulled them apart. That’s when Owens hit Randy with a kick to the gut and a piledriver.
Michael Cole noted on commentary that the piledriver is banned in WWE. He also noted that Orton spent over a year out of action due to spinal fusion surgery. Orton was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
This is a side of Randy Orton that we haven't seen in a long time… and we love it! 🐍🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vJb0aS55rN
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024
⚠️⚠️⚠️
A PILEDRIVER???
Kevin Owens what is wrong with you??? Absolutely disgusting. This has gone too far. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/488iJjmLbV
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024
This didn't need to happen.
We're rooting for you, Randy.
Take care of him, Cody. 🙏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IQSs6nOtiS
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024