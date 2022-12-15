Kevin Owens Says He Pitched A Match With Shawn Michaels

Kevin Owens recently revealed that he pitched the idea of a match with Shawn Michaels to the WWE Hall of Famer himself. Fightful Select reports that Owens appeared on the French-language podcast Sans Restriction with Kevin Raphael and noted that he had asked Michaels if he would consider having one last match with him.

According to the site, Owens said that after his match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania, he figured that nothing was impossible and that when he appeared on NXT, he had a sit-down with Michaels. He asked Michaels if he would consider a last match with him and said he made the pitch so he could say that he competed against his two all-time favorites.

Fightful followed up on the comment and reports that Michaels told Owen that he would be lying if he said he didn’t think about doing another match, but that he didn’t think he should.