WWE News: Kevin Owens Has Pitched Tag Teams With AJ Styles & More, Employees Hold Christmas Toy Drive
– Kevin Owens revealed during his interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT that he’s pitched tag teams with AJ Styles and others. McCarthy noted that Owens told him that he had pitched the idea of tag teams with Styles, Mustafa Ali, and Apollo Crews in the past.
He added that he had also pitched teaming with Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, but is still waiting for Bryan’s answer:
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 14, 2020
– The WWE Community account and Stephanie McMahon posted pics of employees from WWE HQ participating in a Winter Wonderland event in Stamford in partnership with Make-A-Wish. The event also featured a Christmas toy drive:
It was such a privilege to get to spend time with volunteers from @WWECommunity and bring some holiday cheer to @MakeAWish kids and their families at @MakeAWishCT’s Winter Wonderland! #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/hlomuiFIw4
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 14, 2020
Welcome to the @WWE Winter Wonderland! What better way to celebrate the #SeasonOfGiving, than volunteers from @WWECommunity and @MakeAWishCT bringing Christmas cheer to @MakeAWish kids and their families. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/WoOzhOkSwM
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 12, 2020
Spreading holiday cheer at the @BGCA_Clubs of America & @WWE toy drive in Orlando,FL yesterday! #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/bhnoQY7ZBK
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 12, 2020
