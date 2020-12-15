WWE News: Kevin Owens Has Pitched Tag Teams With AJ Styles & More, Employees Hold Christmas Toy Drive

– Kevin Owens revealed during his interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT that he’s pitched tag teams with AJ Styles and others. McCarthy noted that Owens told him that he had pitched the idea of tag teams with Styles, Mustafa Ali, and Apollo Crews in the past.

He added that he had also pitched teaming with Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, but is still waiting for Bryan’s answer:

I don’t know about you guys, but all of those teams sound awesome to me. My heart wants Sami and KO to have a tag title run the most, though. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 14, 2020

– The WWE Community account and Stephanie McMahon posted pics of employees from WWE HQ participating in a Winter Wonderland event in Stamford in partnership with Make-A-Wish. The event also featured a Christmas toy drive:

It was such a privilege to get to spend time with volunteers from @WWECommunity and bring some holiday cheer to @MakeAWish kids and their families at @MakeAWishCT’s Winter Wonderland! #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/hlomuiFIw4 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 14, 2020