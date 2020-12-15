wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Has Pitched Tag Teams With AJ Styles & More, Employees Hold Christmas Toy Drive

December 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens WWE

– Kevin Owens revealed during his interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT that he’s pitched tag teams with AJ Styles and others. McCarthy noted that Owens told him that he had pitched the idea of tag teams with Styles, Mustafa Ali, and Apollo Crews in the past.

He added that he had also pitched teaming with Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, but is still waiting for Bryan’s answer:

– The WWE Community account and Stephanie McMahon posted pics of employees from WWE HQ participating in a Winter Wonderland event in Stamford in partnership with Make-A-Wish. The event also featured a Christmas toy drive:

