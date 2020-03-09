Kevin Owens Praises Sami Zayn Following Intercontinental Title Victory

– At last night’s Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn won the handicap match against Braun Strowman and managed to pin Strowman to win the Intercontinental title. Following his victory, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on Zayn’s title victory on Twitter, which you can see below. Owens noted how proud he is of Zayn.

Kevin Owens tweeted, “You can complain all you want about how he won it or his attitude but Sami being Intercontinental Champion is long overdue. The fact that he won it after growing hair that rivals Wayne Gretzky’s in his heyday makes it worth the wait though. I’m very proud of you, @SamiZayn.”